Thailand Masters: Srikanth, Sameer Crash Out in Opening Round
India didn't have a great start at the Thailand Masters as Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma bowed out of the competition after losing their respective matches in the first round itself on Wednesday.
While Kidambi lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia, Verma suffered a crushing defeat to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.
Kidambi, the fifth-seeded player, lost 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 to Rhustavito in 48 minutes to suffer his third straight first round loss of the year. With this defeat, his hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics have been further dented.
Srikanth was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 500 tournament after suffering a first-round defeat to Rhustavito. Before that, he had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters.
Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy will begin their campaign. While Saina will lock horns against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, Prannoy will take on Malaysia's Liew Daren in the first round.
Saina and Srikanth are placed at the 22nd and 23rd spots in BWF's rankings. The deadline date for Tokyo Olympics qualification is set at April 26. As per BWF Olympics qualification regulations, only two shuttlers each from the singles category could qualify if their ranking lies within the top-16.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)