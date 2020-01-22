Thailand Masters: Srikanth, Sameer Crash Out in Opening Round

India didn't have a great start at the Thailand Masters as Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma bowed out of the competition after losing their respective matches in the first round itself on Wednesday.

While Kidambi lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia, Verma suffered a crushing defeat to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.

Kidambi, the fifth-seeded player, lost 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 to Rhustavito in 48 minutes to suffer his third straight first round loss of the year. With this defeat, his hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics have been further dented.