Tai Tzu Ying, Leverdez Help Bengaluru Raptors Enter PBL Semis

World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying and Brice Leverdez dazzled with their performances to take defending champions Bengaluru Raptors into the semi-finals of the Premier Badminton League on Thursday.

The Raptors were up against Awadhe Warriors in a must-win tie with both the teams in hunt for the last semi-final spot to join the North Eastern Warriors, Chennai Superstarz and Pune 7 Aces.