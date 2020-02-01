Tai Tzu Beats PV Sindhu to Guide Raptors to Their First Win in PBL

World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying beat world champion PV Sindhu in a much-anticipated clash to guide Bengaluru Raptors to victory over Hyderabad Hunters in a Premier Badminton League fixture on Friday.

This was the first triumph of the season for defending champions Raptors after suffering three losses on the trot.

Tai Tzu came out as the stronger of the two, making a fast start to go 3-0 up against Sindhu. It, however, did not take the Rio Olympic silver medallist Indian long to level matters.

Finding her trademark smashes, she made it 3-3 before moving ahead to 8-5 as the Chinese Taipei ace seemed to be struggling to figure out Sindhu. Amid roars of support from the crowd, Sindhu looked to be in control to inch her way ahead to 10-7.