Swiss Open Badminton: Jayaram, Sai Praneeth, Sindhu in Quarters  

India's Ajay Jayaram on Thursday stunned Swiss third seed Rasmus Gemke to reach the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament. Later in the day, B Sai Praneeth, too, entered the quarter-finals.

Jayaram, who currently has a world ranking of 60, beat the 12th ranked Gemke 21-18, 17-21, 21-13 to set up a match against Thai eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Sai Praneeth got the better of Spain's Pablo Abian 21-12, 21-17 to enter the last-eight stage.

Reigning women's world champion P.V. Sindhu cruised into the last-eight stage with a straight games win over USA's Iris Wang. Second seed Sindhu saw off the 40th-ranked Iris 21-13, 21-14 in a match that lasted 35 minutes.