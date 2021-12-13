Srikanth Begins Campaign At BWF World Championships With Win Over Pablo Abian

The Indian attacked right from the start as his opponent couldn't match his pace, taking an 11-2 lead at the changeover. The home player tried to make a comeback and fetched a few quick points but Srikanth won the first game convincingly with a 21-12 scoreline.



The Spaniard made a spirited start in the second game but a series of five straight points brought Srikanth back and he went into the interval with an 11-7 lead. After the break, the Indian shuttler continued in the same fashion and won the second game 21-16 to sail into the next round. In the second round, Srikanth will meet Li Shi Feng of China, who advanced by beating Timothy Lam of the United States 21-6, 21-10.