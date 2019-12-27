‘Satwik-Chirag Need to Work on Defence to Win Olympic Medal’

"They need to have the same target, need to be on the same page, if they are not, it is not possible to win tournaments. Sometimes they are not receptive to my ideas, not putting enough effort, they are thinking individually, not as a team."

Limpele feels a change in the mindset of the players can help India rise fast in doubles. "All countries have different cultures but as a coach I have my own ideas which I want to change. The thing is, it is not very difficult to do that, if they can do that, doubles will fast develop in India. As a coach, my job is to change all that, make a good team work, and I will try to do that, that's how Satwik and Chirag came up. They are most receptive to my ideas and so the results are showing. I'm there to help."