Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test Positive for COVID-19

Ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been forced to withdraw from the Thailand Open in Bangkok after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India confirmed on Tuesday.

Both players have been isolated in hospital for at least 10 days. Reports suggest, Saina’s husband and fellow Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has also been taken to the hospital but his report status is yet to be confirmed.

Saina last participated in the All England Open in March last year and Tuesday's game was supposed to be her first since the outbreak of coronavirus.