Saina’s Olympic Qualification Takes Big Hit After All England Exit

Saina is placed 20th on the BWF rankings with 46267 points and the 2012 London Olympics bronze-medallist needs to enter the top-16 bracket by April 28 to make the cut for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

She now needs strong performances to pocket crucial ranking points but considering that several sporting events are being cancelled in view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen how many she actually gets to play.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to compete at the Swiss Open (March 17-22), India Open (March 24-29) and Malaysia Open (March 31-April 5) in the following weeks.

It was Saina's ninth defeat in 11 matches against the formidable Japanese and her third first-round exit this season.

With Saina's defeat, reigning world champion PV Sindhu is the only Indian left in the women's singles draw. Sindhu on Wednesday beat American Beiwin Zhang in straight games.