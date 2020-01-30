Saina Joining Party Indicative of Modi Govt’s Popularity: BJP

Welcoming star shuttler Saina Nehwal into the party fold, the BJP in Telangana on Thursday, 30 January said her joining the party is indicative of the popularity of the Modi government.

Nehwal's presence would help the BJP in Telangana and other places in the country, state BJP leaders said.

"Celebrities like Saina Nehwal joining BJP, it's an indication, (of) Modi's charisma, Modi government's performance, people are looking towards BJP, throughout the country," state BJP president K Laxman told PTI.

"I really welcome (her) and she is a part of Hyderabad. Definitely, it's going to help us," he said.