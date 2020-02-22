Saina Crashes Out, Jayaram Enters Quarters of Spain Masters
Saina Nehwal went down 20-22, 19-21 to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals on Friday.
(Photo: Twitter/@India_AllSports)

Saina Crashes Out, Jayaram Enters Quarters of Spain Masters

PTI
Badminton

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third seeded opponent in a women's singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes.

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semi-finals on Saturday.

However, Ajay Jayaram kept India's flag flying by entering the men's singles quarter-finals. Jayaram defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15.

