Saina Crashes Out, Jayaram Enters Quarters of Spain Masters
Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals on Friday.
The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third seeded opponent in a women's singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes.
Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semi-finals on Saturday.
However, Ajay Jayaram kept India's flag flying by entering the men's singles quarter-finals. Jayaram defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15.
