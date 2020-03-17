Next Few Weeks Important, Be Cautious: Saina on COVID-19 Outbreak
India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday stressed on the importance of taking necessary precautions in the next two weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has created a global upheaval.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed over 6000 people and infected 1,60,000 globally.
Former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth also took to twitter, urging people to help each other instead of panicking.
More than 100 people have so far tested positive in India apart from two deaths.
The disease has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events the world over in the Olympic year.
In India, the shooting World Cup and Indian Open Golf was postponed, while badminton's India Open was also deferred after Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended all World Tour and sanctioned events.
