Sai, Srikanth Named in Squad for Badminton Asia Team Championship

World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth will lead Indian men’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, to be played in Manila, Philippines from 11-16 February, 2020.

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey make up for the remaining names in the men’s team, which clinched bronze in Hyderabad in 2016. With Olympic qualification being the top priority, the event will also give India’s elite men’s players a chance to notch a few crucial points ahead of the mega quadrennial Games.