Pune 7 Aces Reach PBL Semi-Final With 4-1 Win Over Awadhe Warriors

Rituparna Das stunned World No 14 Beiwen Zhang in straight games as Pune 7 Aces beat Awadhe Warriors 4-1 to seal their semi-final berth at the fifth Premier Badminton League on Monday.

The Aces are the third team to make it to the last four with Chennai Superstarz and North Eastern Warriors already sealing their respective berth.

Showing admirable composure, Rituparna, a former national champion, surged to a gritty 15-13, 15-12 win over the much-fancied Zhang of America in Warriors' Trump match at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.