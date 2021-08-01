PV Sindhu's Parents Overjoyed and Proud at Olympic Glory

"We are very happy that she won a medal for the country. She is the first (Indian) woman to win two consecutive Olympic medals. No doubt, it is bronze and silver but that way, at least, she brought some name and fame to the country," Ramana said.



Sindhu had won silver at Rio Olympics in 2016 after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin in the final.



Ramana and Vijaya, both former volleyball players, were elated that Sindhu came back to win the bronze after the heartbreaking loss in the semi-final against Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei on Saturday.



Sindhu's father revealed that she had tears in her eyes after the loss in the semi-final. He said it was good that she recovered and came back to win the medal.



"Yesterday, I told her you have given your best, forget what has happened. Now concentrate on the next match and just think that you are giving me a gift and play on the court. I am happy she has done it," he said.



"Playing third and fourth match is very painful. Yesterday, I motivated her a lot. Thank god, with the blessings of every one, the entire nation, she has got the medal," he added.



Ramana said he advised Sindhu to focus on the game and the body language. "Yesterday and day before yesterday, Bing Jiao had played three games. It's not easy for a player to continue the same rhythm. I also told Sindhu to increase the pace because Bing Jiao is also a tricky player like Tai Tzu."