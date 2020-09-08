PV Sindhu to Play in Thomas and Uber Cup, Starts 3 October

World champion PV Sindhu, who had earlier stated that she will not be participating in the Thomas and Uber Cup, has now consented her availability for the tournament scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11.

On Monday, Sindhu changed her original decision to pull out of the event due to personal reasons after Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma requested her to play.

“I have requested Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at the medal at the Cup,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.