PV Sindhu to Clash With Gayatri as 5th Season of PBL Kicks Off

World champion P.V. Sindhu will take on rising star Gayatri Gopichand as the fifth season of Star Sports Premier Badminton League kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday, 20 January when Hyderabad Hunters lock horns with Chennai Superstarz.

This is the first time in two years that a PBL match will be played in Chennai and the city will host matches until 24 January.

This will be the second consecutive season with Hyderabad Hunters for Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who led the Chennai franchise to the title in the second season.

With Chennai's Kirsty Gilmour playing at the Thailand Masters, this will be a priceless opportunity for the 16-year-old debutante Gopichand to hone her skills and gain confidence in front of home fans.

"I have fond memories of winning the title for the Chennai franchise in the second season here. I thoroughly enjoy the love and support every time I play here. I am excited for the new season and I hope people will come and watch us play," said the Hyderabad Hunters star.