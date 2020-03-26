PV Sindhu Donates Rs 10 Lakh in Fight Against Coronavirus

Former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives across the world.

Around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 13 people have lost their lives.