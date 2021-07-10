PV Sindhu Aiming to Go One Better in Tokyo Olympics

The daughter of former volleyball players, PV Ramana and Vijaya, Sindhu gets her competitive streak from her parents. Under the watchful eyes of Pullela Gopichand and now Park Tae Sang, Sindhu has gone from strength to strength in her game.



The reigning World Champion, who turned 26 on Monday, is one of the favourites to win the gold medal at Tokyo. With a 10-6 record this year and no title since the World Championships in Basel, Sindhu has her task cut out. Hopes increased after the 2016 Olympics champion Carolina Marin of Spain withdrew due to surgery on a torn ACL and both meniscus on the left knee.



However, despite Marin's absence, the path to gold at Tokyo, in Sindhu's second appearance at the Olympics, won't be simple.



In the draw for women's singles, Sindhu is in Group J alongside Hong Kong's Cheung Nyan Yi and Russian-born Israeli Ksenia Polikarpova. If the draw plays to the script, Sindhu may face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 and potentially run into Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.



The World no. 7 had got the better of a tricky Blichfeldt in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open in March after the Dane sent her into a first-round loss at Thailand Open in January. Sindhu had beaten an energetic Yamaguchi later in March in a thrilling quarter-final at the All-England Championships.

