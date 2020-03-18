Safety Overlooked For Financial Reasons: Saina Slams All England
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal accused the sport's administrators of placing money above players' safety by continuing last week's All England Championships despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament had several players competing despite the risk as it was crucial to achieving ranking points for Olympic qualification. Saina's Olympic qualification has been severely jeopardised by the early loss in Birmingham.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) put a halt to all its events on the day the event got over.
