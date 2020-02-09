PBL: Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu Help Raptors Bag 2nd Consecutive Title

Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warriors 4-2 in the summit clash of the Premier Badminton League.

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and world No 2 Tai Tzu Ying led the Bengaluru Raptors from the front before the mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won sealed the win over the North Eastern Warriors, who were in the final for the first time.