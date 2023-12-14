Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

National Sports Awards: Satwik-Chirag Nominated for Khel Ratna, Shami for Arjuna

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been nominated for the the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

The Quint
Published
Badminton
1 min read
National Sports Awards: Satwik-Chirag Nominated for Khel Ratna, Shami for Arjuna
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India's top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been nominated for the country's highest sporting honour - the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Earlier this year, after winning the historic gold at the 2023 Asian Games, the pair became the first Indian doubles team to climb to number one in the BWF rankings, though they have currently slipped to the second spot.

Cricketer Mohammed Shami, chess grandmaster R Vaishali, wrestler Antim Panghal and athletes Parul Chaudhary and M Sreeshankar are among the 18 sportspersons nominated for the Arjuna award.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Full List of National Sports Awards nominations

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton).

Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and M Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis).

Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award: Kavita (kabaddi), Manjusha Kanwar (badminton) Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey).

Dronacharya Award: Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb), Mahavir Saini (para athletics), Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Shivendra Singh (hockey).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and badminton

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×