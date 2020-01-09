Malaysia Masters: Sindhu & Saina Enter the Quarter-Finals

Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion PV Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kaula Lumpur on Thursday.

However, it was curtains for men shuttlers as both Sameer Verma and H.S. Prannoy crashed out of the tournament.

Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10 21-15 victory over Japan's Aya Ohori in a pre-quarterfinal match lasting just 34 minutes. It was Sindhu's ninth successive win over Ohori.