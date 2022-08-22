Lakshya, Prannoy to Lead India’s Challenge at 2022 Badminton World Championships

Since 2011, India has participated in every BWF World Championships and has taken home at least one medal. A strong contingent on paper will be under pressure to continue that streak as the action shifts to Tokyo for the 2022 edition.

The onus will be on young Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy to lead India's challenge in the BWF World Championships, with PV Sindhu missing out due to injury for the first time in ten years.

Despite being a dominant figure in the BWF's most prestigious and challenging competition with five medals, including gold in 2019, Sindhu's hopes of travelling to Japan suffered a setback as she injured her ankle en route her first Commonwealth Games gold medal win.