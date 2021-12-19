Kidambi Srikanth Becomes 1st Indian Male to Win Silver at Badminton World C'ship

Srikanth came out in the second game, yet again taking the lead early on, looking to reverse the momentum with some strong play. Both went toe to toe with the Singaporean also doing well to keep Srikanth’s early pressure at bay, keeping things level at 4-4.

A smash allowed Srikanth to surge ahead to 7-5, however a couple of errors soon after made things easier for Loh, with the scores back to level terms at 9-9. Loh picked another couple of points, to make it five in a row, to go to the mid game break at 11-9 and looking in control of proceedings.

The Singaporean then made a few errors of his own as well, allowing Srikanth to edge back into the contest and make it 14-14. That was followed up by a 49-shot rally between the two as neither were willing to concede an inch. The Indian came out on top after the rally, edging ahead at 16-14. The Indian was winning the net battle at the time and kept the two-point lead in the final stages before Loh pulled it back and then attacked his opponent with a strong body smash, to get his nose out in front at 19-18.

With Loh on match point, Srikanth fought back with some great play, levelling scores at 20-20 with a steep smash. However, the late charge wasn’t enough for Srikanth who could not hold his nerve in the pressure moments as Loh pulled ahead and won the game 22-20, taking the World Championship crown after a thrilling final.