Saina, Srikanth & Praneeth Out in First Round of Indonesia Masters

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth were knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 500 tournament.
Badminton

  • Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth have all been knocked out in the opening rounds of Indonesia Masters.
  • Srikanth went down to Rhustavito 21-18 12-21 14-21.
  • Praneeth was defeated by China’s Yu Qi Shi 21-16 18-21 10-21.
Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth have all made first round exits from the second tournament of the season - the Indonesia Masters.

Saina lost a tough 50 minute match to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi while Srikanth was defeated by Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 63 minutes. Sai Praneeth got a tough draw and was up against 8th seed Shi Yu Qi and though he put up a tough fight, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist ultimately also went down in three games.

Saina lost her match 19-21, 21-13, 21-50 while Rhustavito defeated world number 12 Srikanth 21-18 12-21 14-21.

Praneeth was defeted by China’s Yu Qi Shi 21-16 18-21 10-21 in a match that lasted for fifty two minutes.

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening-round defeat this season. He had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21 14-21.

(With inputs from PTI)

