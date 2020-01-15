Saina, Srikanth & Praneeth Out in First Round of Indonesia Masters

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth have all made first round exits from the second tournament of the season - the Indonesia Masters.

Saina lost a tough 50 minute match to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi while Srikanth was defeated by Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 63 minutes. Sai Praneeth got a tough draw and was up against 8th seed Shi Yu Qi and though he put up a tough fight, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist ultimately also went down in three games.

Saina lost her match 19-21, 21-13, 21-50 while Rhustavito defeated world number 12 Srikanth 21-18 12-21 14-21.

Praneeth was defeted by China’s Yu Qi Shi 21-16 18-21 10-21 in a match that lasted for fifty two minutes.