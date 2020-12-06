Kashyap, Prannoy Among 4 Shuttlers Testing Positive for COVID-19

They got themselves tested upon reaching the Pullela Gopichand Academy for the ongoing badminton national camp where their results returned positive. However, Saina Nehwal, who also attended the wedding, has tested negative.

The players, who are asymptomatic, are currently in isolation.

Earlier in August, N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C had tested negative for Covid-19 following which the camp, which started on August 7, was closed for sanitisation. However, it restarted from August 17.