‘China Ka Maal Hai, Sasti Hogi’: Jwala Gutta Slams Racist Trolls

"I have represented the country. I have worn the Indian flag on my t-shirt and played. I have sung the national anthem more than anybody who is trying to troll me," says badminton player Jwala Gutta as she sounds off a warning to those who attacked her on social media for being ‘half Chinese’.

Being an outspoken player and having taken on coaches and the federation on more than a few occasions, Jwala has seen her share of criticism in her career but the 36-year-old is now fighting a bigger fight - against people who make racist attacks against her and the people on the Northeast.

On an Instagram live with The Quint, the former Commonwealth Games and World Championship medallist shared her disgust at the ‘stupid people’ who choose to attack others based on the how they look.

’China ka maal hai, sasti hogi’, ‘half corona’ are some of the attacks that trolls make on Gutta who has a Chinese mother.