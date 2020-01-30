Jwala Gutta Takes a Dig at Saina Nehwal for Joining Politics
Badminton player Jwala Gutta recently trolled Saina Nehwal for joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 29 January.
The two time olympic medallist joined the ruling party in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.
“I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him,” said Saina.
But the doubles specialist Jwala Gutta was not impressed with the move. She took to Twitter to share her feelings and posted a cryptic message for Saina.
She wrote,”Pehli baar Suna hai...bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya...(Hearing this for the first time, started playing without any reason, and now joining a party without any reason)."
Even though she didn’t mention Saina directly, it still seems obvious that who she is referring to.
Her passing a cryptic remark for the former World no 1 didn’t go down well with the fans.
