Jwala Gutta Takes a Dig at Saina Nehwal for Joining Politics

Badminton player Jwala Gutta recently trolled Saina Nehwal for joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 29 January.

The two time olympic medallist joined the ruling party in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

“I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him,” said Saina.