Indonesia Masters: HS Prannoy Beats Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallist Viktor Axelsen

Down and out in the first game, the Indian shuttler made a stunning comeback to defeat the World no 2. It was Prannoy's first victory in six attempts against Axelsen. He will now face compatriot and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth in the quarterfinals.

Former World no.1 Srikanth also came from a game down to beat 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the men's singles second round fixture, which lasted for one hour and two minutes.

Earlier in the day, reigning world champion Sindhu reached the women's singles quarter-finals after beating Spain's Clara Azurmendi in three sets.

The 26-year-old lost the first game but powered back to win the next two to beat Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in a 47-minute encounter. Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, will now take on Turkey's Neslihan Yigit for a place in the semis.