India Open 2023: India's Fixtures, Schedule, When & Where to Watch Live
Know the full schedule for India's singles, doubles matches along with live streaming details.
The India Open has been upgraded to a Super 1000 tournament. This tournament was founded in 1973. The first round of tournaments will begin today, 17 January 2023, and 18 January. The first round will be followed by the second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals on subsequent days. The event will be concluded on Sunday, 22 January 2023 with finals.
A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe will be participating. There will be 7 singles players and 8 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to add to their eight titles at the event.
Single shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will be representing India at the India Open 2023. Let's know more about the schedule, timings, and live streaming details about India Open Badminton 2023.
India Open 2023 Schedule
First Round- 17 January, Tuesday & 18 January, Wednesday
Second Round- 19 January, Thursday
Quarter Finals- 20 January, Friday
Semi-Finals- 21 January, Saturday
Finals- 22 January, Sunday
India Open 2023: India’s Full Schedule and Fixtures
Round 1 (Round of 32)
Men’s Singles
Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy – Court 1 – Not before 12:00 PM
Viktor Axelsen Vs Kidambi Srikanth
Women’s Singles
PV Sindhu Vs Supanida Katethong – Court 1 – Not before 2:30 PM
Mia Blichfeldt Vs Saina Nehwal – Court 1 – Not before 2:30 PM
Beiwen Zhang Vs Aakarshi Kashyap
Busanan Ongbamrungphan Vs Malvika Bansod
Men’s Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Christopher Grimley/Matthew Grimley – Court 1 – Not before 12:00 PM
Ruben Jille/Ties Van Der Lecq Vs KP Garaga/VG Panjala – Court 1 – Not before 12:00 PM
MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila Vs Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen
Women’s doubles
Linda Efler/Isabel Lohau vs Shruti Mishra/Sikki Reddy – Court 2 – Not before 10:00 AM
Margot Lambert/Anne Tran Vs Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand – Court 2 – Not before 12:00 PM
Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu Vs Haritha ManazhIYIL/Ashna Roy – Court 3 – Not before 12:00 PM
Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam Vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan
Mixed Doubles
Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto Vs Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek – Court 2 – Not before 12:00 PM
India Open 2023: Live Streaming Details
When will the India Open 2023 begin?
The India Open 2023 will be played from 17 January and will conclude on 22 January 2023.
Where will the India Open 2023 be played?
The Super 750 tournament will take place at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall in New Delhi, India.
Who are the Indian Players participating at India Open 2023?
Men’s Singles: Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen, Prannoy H.S.
Women’s Singles: Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, Ankarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod.
Men’s doubles: S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, K P Garaga and V G Panjala, Arjun M.R and Dhruv Kapila
Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly and G Gopichand, Shruti Mishra and N.S. Reddy, Ashwini Bhat and S Gautam
Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto
Where can we watch the India Open 2023 live?
Eurosport India channels will telecast the matches live in India, while Discovery Plus can be used for live streaming the channel in India with a subscription to the premium packs.
The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Eurosport app. BWF’s official YouTube channel will also be telecasting live action.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and badminton
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.