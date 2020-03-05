Tough Draw For Saina & Sindhu at India Open 2020

Ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have been handed tough draws at the upcoming India Open starting 24 March. Saina will be facing Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po in her opening round while third-seeded Sindhu will begin her campaign against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.

Both the shuttlers are former champions of the World Tour Super 500 tournament. While Saina had won the tournament in 2015, Sindhu had clinched the women's singles title in 2017.