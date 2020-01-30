Have Gone Through a Tough Phase in Last 6 Months: Kidambi Srikanth

Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said he would strive to regain his form and fitness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after enduring a "tough last six months" owing to injuries and a stunning dip in form.

During the difficult phase, Srikanth has slipped to 26th in the BWF Race to Tokyo rankings. As per the BWF's qualification system, a country may have a maximum of two athletes in each event, provided both are ranked in the top 16 (as of 28 April, 2020).

The 26-year-old shuttler, however, seemed determined to qualify for the Olympics.