Pullela Gopichand Receives Honourable Mention at IOC Awards

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of role he played in the development of the game in the country.

"I am pleased to inform you that an Honourable Mention is being awarded to Mr Pullela Gopichand for the male category of the 2019 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards," the IOC Athletes' and Entourage Commissions said in a statement.