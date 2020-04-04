Indian Badminton Goes Online Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Talking about the programs, Satwik said: "Gopi sir's program is a combination of a lot of things like wall practice, skipping, small exercises, breathing exercises, it is more like simulating the actions whatever is possible at home to stay sharp.

"Every alternate day, we also have Dinaz taking our fitness classes. She gives us very interesting and different fitness programs, so it is fun. Almost everyone is there, Sikki (Reddy), Ashwini (Ponnappa), Sai (B Sai Praneeth), Guru (RMV Gurusaidutt), Kashyap (Parupalli) and (HS) Prannoy," Satwik said.

While online sessions can keep the shuttlers fit mentally and physically for the time being, to get back to being match ready might be challenging once BWF restarts the international calendar.

However, Gopichand assured that players will get at least six weeks to prepare for tournaments once there is resumption.

"We don't know when the badminton circuit will start but whenever it starts, they will give you 6-8 weeks of headstart," he said.

"If they are postponing Wimbledon which is two months away then badminton will also probably start in July-August. So when they start in July or August, we will get enough time to get back our fitness, prepare and then go and play.

"At the moment, what is important is health and sports comes next," he signed off.