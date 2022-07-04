Gopichand Hopes for Historic High at CWG After Badminton Team's Thomas Cup Win

Kidambi Srikanth and the pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had finished second best at Gold Coast but Gopichand feels they can go the distance this time after fashioning India's epic win in the Thomas Cup in May.

"As a team, for the world, this performance (Thomas Cup) means a lot. We haven't performed this way at the team level, in the men's section especially," the 48-year-old said.

"It's a huge thing, in general the team is excited and very hopeful after the way we performed in the Thomas Cup. I'm hopeful that we would do better than last time.

"Last year we won two gold medals, can we do better than that? But looking at the Thomas Cup, I'm sure we will have a chance to better our records in the men's singles and doubles." Prakash Padukone (1978) and Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap are the only Indian men to win the coveted gold at CWG, while Chirag and Satwik had created history by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to win a CWG medal en route to bagging a silver in 2018.

The Birmingham showpiece will be held from July 28 to August 8.