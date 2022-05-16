From Almora to Thomas Cup: Journey of India's Top Singles Star, Lakshya Sen

The young Indian went toe-to-toe with the Indonesian in the early exchanges, but Ginting switched gears to win 12 straight points and pocketed the opening game with ease in just 17 minutes.

In the second game, the momentum was with Ginting, who was operating on the more favourable side of the court, playing against the drift, and brimming with confidence but India's top-ranked player, Sen responded well and upped his pace and attack to win the second game and force a decider.

Despite trailing in the opening half of the third game, Lakshya dug deep to churn out some brilliant winners and matched Ginting's immaculate net game. Sen, who is ranked nine in the badminton world rankings, eventually prevailed 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 to put India ahead in the tie.

After scoring the first point of the tie, Sen was delighted and dedicated the win to the team.

"I was going to play from the better end in the last 11 points of the game, so I was really pumped up. I'm happy that I pulled out a win in the third game. In the closing stages, I was really nervous and I was trying to control it with deep breaths," the shuttler said.

"This one is for the team, they have been backing me through my bad performances, or when I played well and couldn't get a win. I'm happy that I pulled out the first point for the team," he added.