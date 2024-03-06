French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Sat-Chi; Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Round

India's top singles player Lakshya Sen along with doubles pairs, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the second round of the French Open Badminton Championship on Tuesday.

Young shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat went down in straight games to World No.1 Viktor Axelsen, 21-8,21-15 in a first-round match of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

Lakshya got the better of Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the three games, coming back after losing the first game to come back and won the match in 55 minutes. Lakshya lost the first game 15-21 but came back to win the next two games 21-15, 21-3 to clinch victory.