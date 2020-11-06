Forced Break Helped Improve as an Athlete, Ready to Go: PV Sindhu

Days after giving a mini "heart-attack" to her fans, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu says she is totally fit, not just health-wise but also on the badminton court, and is looking forward to competing in the upcoming tournaments.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sindhu opened up on how she coped up with the Covid-19 induced lockdown, her reaction to the Tokyo Olympics postponement, her preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup, and also her relationship with national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

"It was quite difficult to suddenly stop a very active routine. But at the same time we all realised how important it was to pause everything and take care of ourselves," Sindhu said about the nationwide-lockdown which was first put in place towards March end following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.