Some Indian Players Have Bad Attitude: Specialist Badminton Coach

Flandy Limpele, the specialist badminton coach for Indian doubles players, has lambasted the attitude of top Indian shuttlers in the elite camp, saying it’s detrimental for the sport’s progress in the country.

The Indonesian, while speaking to website Indosport.com, cited the “bad attitude of a few players” as a major reason why previous coaches left the post before running out their contract.

“I could probably feel what the previous coaches felt, because this attitude thing is so unique in India. Plus it looks like foreign coaches ending their contracts faster is a common tradition, so it will be nothing new to me,” the website quoted him as saying.