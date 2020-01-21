Eyeing Tokyo Berths Saina, Srikanth Aim for Good Show in Thailand
Ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth aim to put up a good show when they begin their campaign at the BWF Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament on Wednesday, 22 January.
Saina and Srikanth are placed at the 22nd and 23rd spots in BWF's rankings as 26 April has been set as the deadline date for Tokyo Olympics qualification.
As of now, world champion P.V. Sindhu and B. Sai Praneeth (11th) and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (8th) have almost sealed a place for the Tokyo 2020.
Among other Indians, Sameer Verma will take on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia while H.S. Prannoy will face Malaysia's Liew Daren in the first round.
