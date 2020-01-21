Expectations Not Added Pressure, Makes Me Work Harder: PV Sindhu

Being an Olympic year, the world No 6 said it was good to play the PBL because one got to play with top players which is helpful.

"We get to play with top quality players in PBL like Tai Tzu Ying, which is helpful in an Olympic-year. We get to learn a lot from the foreign players, who come up with useful inputs. Even I get to improve some aspects of my game by interacting with foreign talent. They offer useful tips that can help the growth of a player,” she said.

"There is a lot more time before the Olympics. We have a couple of important events in the run-up to Olympics. For now, my focus is on helping my team in the PBL. I just want to play my game and enjoy," she added.

The 24-year old shuttler, who has had an up-and-down run since winning the world title in Basel last year, said she was working on her mental fitness, adding it was important to be in a positive frame of mind and come back stronger.