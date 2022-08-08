ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik Sign Off With Golds

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign in Birmingham with three gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Siddharth Suresh
Updated
Badminton
3 min read
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik Sign Off With Golds
i

India won three out of three gold medals in badminton on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Sunday.

India won its first gold through shuttler PV Sindhu in the women’s singles. The Hyderabadi got the better of Michelle Li of Canada 2-0 to claim her first CWG gold medal.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen showed grit and superb mental character to win a gold in the men’s singles as he beat Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia 2-1 in the summit clash. The gold is even more special as this is Lakshya’s debut CWG campaign.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it three out of three for India as they overcame England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13 to grab gold in the men’s doubles final.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign in Birmingham with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.
ADVERTISEMENT

PV Sindhu greets her fans after winning gold in the women's singles badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

(Photo: PTI)

Maiden CWG Gold for Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her maiden CWG gold medal in women's singles badminton defeating Michelle Li of Canada in straight sets.

The 27-year-old Indian looked like she was on a mission from the word go in the gold medal match and raced her way to a 21-15, 21- victory against the World No 13.

Li never really threatened the World No 7 during the match and cut a desperate figure by the fag end of the summit clash. With this gold, Sindhu now has five Commonwealth Games medals to her name.

Also Read

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen One Step Away From Winning Maiden Gold

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen One Step Away From Winning Maiden Gold

Lakshya Sen is over the moon after winning gold in the men's singles badminton final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

(Photo: PTI)

Gold for Lakshya in Debut CWG Campaign

It was a golden finish for India's Lakshya Sen in his debut Commonwealth Games campaign as he beat Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia 2-1 in the men's singles badminton final.

After a nervous first set loss, the 20-year-old Indian shuttler showed excellent resilience and mental strength to outsmart the World No 42 21-19, 9-21, 16-21.

Also Read

CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Eases His Way to Bronze in Badminton Men’s Singles

CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Eases His Way to Bronze in Badminton Men’s Singles
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty in action during the men's doubles badminton final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

(Photo: PTI)

Golden Finish for Satwik-Chirag Duo

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England 21-15, 21-13 to clinch gold in the men’s doubles badminton final.

With the gold win, the Indian pair have now bettered their display from 2018 CWG, where they finished runners-up in the final.

The right-handed duo from India put on a dominant display right from the start to finish against the home favourites. Satwik and Chirag also acheived the rare honour of being the first Indian duo to win gold in men's at the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read

CWG 2022, Day 5: Badminton Team Lose Final, India Bag 4 Medals on Tuesday

CWG 2022, Day 5: Badminton Team Lose Final, India Bag 4 Medals on Tuesday

(With inputs from PTI)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×