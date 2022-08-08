CWG 2022: Golden Finish for Lakshya Sen in Debut CWG Campaign in Birmingham

Lakshya started his game a little slow but soon found his foot with some spectacular returns to take a 6-4 lead. However, Tze Yong brought his A game into play and turned the match 9-11 in his favour at the end of first set's halfway stage.

What followed was a barrage of rallies and fine attacking play from both the shuttlers. However, the narrow lead won earlier kept the Malaysian slighty ahead of the Indian.

A little later, the Indian's excellent defensive returns gave him a slender 18-17 ahead of the Malaysian. It did not last long as Tze Yong bounced back strong to win the set 19-21.