BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 Schedule Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures, Tickets, Live Streaming, Telecast, Results, and More: The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 is scheduled to take place from today Monday, 21 August. The final match of this series will take place on 27 August 2023. This year, top shuttlers of the world will battle in the BWF World Championships to prove their true mettle.

This year, BWF World Championships will be hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark. A total of 14 Indian badminton players will compete in the BWF World Championships 2023 including HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, Rohan Kapoor, Sikki Reddy, Venkat Gaurav Prasad, and Juhi Dewangan.