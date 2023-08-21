ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Badminton Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

BWF World Championships 2023 will be played from 21 to 27 August 2023. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Badminton
2 min read
BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 Schedule Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures, Tickets, Live Streaming, Telecast, Results, and More: The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 is scheduled to take place from today Monday, 21 August. The final match of this series will take place on 27 August 2023. This year, top shuttlers of the world will battle in the BWF World Championships to prove their true mettle.

This year, BWF World Championships will be hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark. A total of 14 Indian badminton players will compete in the BWF World Championships 2023 including HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, Rohan Kapoor, Sikki Reddy, Venkat Gaurav Prasad, and Juhi Dewangan.

Also Read

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 Start?

The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will commence from today, Monday, 21 August.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 End?

The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will conclude on Sunday, 27 August.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Declared: Know Match Dates, Venues, and Important Details

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Declared: Know Match Dates, Venues, and Important Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 Take Place?

The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will be hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Schedule and Fixtures

  • Monday, 21 August 2023: Round of 64 (men's singles), round of 48 (all other categories).

  • Tuesday, 22 August: Round of 32 (men's singles), round of 48 and 32 (all other categories).

  • Wednesday, 23 August 2023: Round of 32

  • Thursday, 24 August 2023: Round of 16

  • Friday, 25 August 2023: Quarter-finals

  • Saturday, 26 August: Semi-finals

  • Sunday 27 August 2023: Finals

(Source: olympics.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch Live Streaming of BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 in India?

The BWF World Championships 2023 will be live streamed on Viacom 18 owned OTT platform Voot Select app in India.

Also Read

World Athletics Championships: Full Schedule of 27 Indian Athletes Competing

World Athletics Championships: Full Schedule of 27 Indian Athletes Competing
ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of WF World Badminton Championships 2023 in India?

The BWF World Championships 2023 will be live telecasted on Sports18 Network in India.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and badminton

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×