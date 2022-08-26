BWF World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag Duo Assures India Its First Men’s Doubles Medal

Satwik and Chirag came out with a lot of intent as they dominated the proceedings early on to establish a lead of 12-5 in the first game, but the Japanese pair reeled off seven points on the trot to eke out a 16-14 advantage.

However, the Indian duo was up for the task as it fought tooth and nail to ensure it had the advantage after the opening game.

Takuro and Yugo made a strong comeback in the second game after breaking off at 9-9 following a tight battle.

With the match hanging in balance, the Indian pair once again found its bearings as the two strengthened their defence and mounted an attack to lead 11-5 at the interval.