Shuttlers Say World Badminton Federation Ignoring Covid-19 Threat

Top shuttlers from across the world have hit out at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for taking the novel coronavirus outbreak "too lightly" and putting them at "risk" by going ahead with its international tournaments.

The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to nearly 5000 deaths globally.

It has also badly affected the sporting calendar with several events across the world being either postponed or cancelled.