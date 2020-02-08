Asia C’ships: Indian Women Shuttlers Pulls Out Due to Coronavirus

India on Friday withdrew its women badminton team from the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships in the wake of fast-spreading coronavirus but the men's team will compete at the event in Manila.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had named a second-string women team for the tournament to be held from February 11 to 16 but a full-strength men's side which features World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth.