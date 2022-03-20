All England Open: Lakshya Sen Finishes Runner-Up as Axelsen Wins in Style

India’s young badminton ace Lakshya Sen’s dream run at the All England Badminton Open finished with the Silver medal as he was handed a masterclass by World Number 1 Viktor Axelsen.

Axelsen was at his imperious best, and won the All England Men’s Singles title with a 21-10 21-15 scoreline against Lakshya Sen. Axelsen won the contest in just under an hour on Sunday in Birmingham.

Sen, ranked world No 11, lost 10-21, 15-21 to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. The world No 1 was phenomenal in this tournament and didn't drop a single game on his way to the top of the podium.