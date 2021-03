All England Open: Indian Shuttlers Cleared to Participate 

The testing process was something that left a few players puzzled. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina Nehwal, and her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, tweeting their frustration.

"Ok I have to do this now! Matches are starting tomorrow at the @YonexAllEngland and still no reports of the Covid test done 30hrs before. No practice, no gym.. for 2 days now. @bwfmedia," Saina tweeted late on Tuesday night.

"What kind of testing is this? 31 hours later still inconclusive and a re-test again god knows when... matches start tomorrow! @YonexAllEngland @bwfmedia #beyondabsurd #ridiculous," tweeted Kashyap at almost the same time as wife Saina.

Earlier, India's men's doubles coach Mathias Boe had posted an Instagram story in which he said that all players have been cleared to play. "No positive tests in the (Indian) team anyone. We r ready for All England (sic.)," he said in his Instagram story.

Boe earlier said that it is absurd how Indians can test positive for the virus. "We have three players and one member from the support staff who have tested positive. I find it completely absurd how this can happen, since we have been isolated in Zurich since the Swiss Open started two weeks ago," India's Boe was quoted as saying by sport.tv2.dk, a Danish website.

"We have been tested 5 times in 14 days and all tests have been negative. We have only gotten along with each other, so how can they suddenly test positive?" he told the website.

The last Indian to win an All England title was Pullela Gopichand, in 2001.