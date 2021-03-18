All England Championships: Sindhu Progresses, Saina Knocked Out

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma and world championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth progressed to the second round in men's singles. Prannoy swept aside Malaysian Daren Lew 21-10, 21-10 but now faces the uphill task of playing Japanese world No.1 Kenton Momota in the second round on Thursday.

Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-18, 21-12 while Praneeth beat France's Toma Popov 21-18, 22-20. Verma beat Brazil's Ygor Coelho 21-11, 21-19.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty swept aside took just 19 minutes to beat Indo-English pair of Nikhar Garg and Aniruddha Mayekar 21-7, 21-10 in men's doubles.